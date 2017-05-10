Hamburger Hamlet Founder and Kate Man...

Hamburger Hamlet Founder and Kate Mantilini Owner Marilyn Lewis Has Died

Marilyn Lewis, a co-founder of famed burger restaurant Hamburger Hamlet, has died . Lewis was a fashion icon, early debutante, and operator of some of the most well-known restaurants in Los Angeles, including the famed Hamburger Hamlet, which she opened with her husband Harry in 1950.

