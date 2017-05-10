Hamburger Hamlet Founder and Kate Mantilini Owner Marilyn Lewis Has Died
Marilyn Lewis, a co-founder of famed burger restaurant Hamburger Hamlet, has died . Lewis was a fashion icon, early debutante, and operator of some of the most well-known restaurants in Los Angeles, including the famed Hamburger Hamlet, which she opened with her husband Harry in 1950.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|49 min
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|50 min
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|54 min
|FBI Director
|2
|Existence Is Infinite
|4 hr
|djl
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|Review: Ciclii
|7 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|10 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC