Gratitude's Luxury Vegan Cuisine Finds Beverly Hills on May 24
Beverly Hills' recent restaurant explosion continues with the imminent opening of Gratitude , a plant-based vegan temple from the CafA© Gratitude family. If they don't hit any snags, the first day of service at the sunny indoor-outdoor space in the Golden Triangle will be May 24 .
