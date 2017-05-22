Gratitude Shines on the Beverly Hills...

Gratitude Shines on the Beverly Hills Vegan Crowd

Beverly Hills is ready to show off its sunny side, with today's reveal of the all new Gratitude on Canon Drive. The offshoot vegan eatery from the Cafe Gratitude folks opens on Wednesday for lunch and dinner.

