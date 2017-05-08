George Michael didn't upset partner with arrest
George Michael's former boyfriend wasn't "angry" when the singer was arrested for lewd conduct with an undercover policeman. The late singer was famously arrested in 1998 over the incident in a Beverly Hills toilet and his then-partner Kenny Goss believes the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who hadn't gone public with his sexuality or romance with the art dealer at that point - wanted to "get caught" and had a "moment of madness".
