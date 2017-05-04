Ellen DeGeneres Doesn't Want Trump to Appear on Her Show
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Obamas were frequent guests on Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous daytime talk-show, with former First Lady Michelle Obama even making a memorable outing with DeGeneres to CVS in the waning days of her husband's presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|2 hr
|willyF
|1
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|15 hr
|Garden State
|1
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|18 hr
|What411
|2
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|21 hr
|Leon Conboy
|104
|GlassesUSA.com
|Fri
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|Fri
|AndersonTom
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC