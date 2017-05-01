Eddie Izzard Leads Star-Studded Remake of Whisky Galore! In Theaters This May

Arrow Films has announced the May 12th US theatrical release of WHISKY GALORE!, a star-studded remake of Alexander Mackendrick's 1949 classic comedy. Led by Emmy-winning comedian Eddie Izzard as Captain Wagget, Whisky Galore! also stars BAFTA winner Gregor Fisher , James Cosmo and Ellie Kendrick , Kevin Guthrie , Naomi Battrick , and Sean Biggerstaff .

