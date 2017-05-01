Eddie Izzard Leads Star-Studded Remake of Whisky Galore! In Theaters This May
Arrow Films has announced the May 12th US theatrical release of WHISKY GALORE!, a star-studded remake of Alexander Mackendrick's 1949 classic comedy. Led by Emmy-winning comedian Eddie Izzard as Captain Wagget, Whisky Galore! also stars BAFTA winner Gregor Fisher , James Cosmo and Ellie Kendrick , Kevin Guthrie , Naomi Battrick , and Sean Biggerstaff .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|3 min
|Ronald
|12
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|4 hr
|Regan
|1
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|afriend
|103
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|7 hr
|discreet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|William Legate
|19 hr
|Jbull
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC