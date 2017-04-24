Ed Asner Receives Lifetime Achievemen...

Ed Asner Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at 12th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival

The 12th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival kicked off April 26, and the opening night gala was a tribute to Hollywood icon Ed Asner . Taking place at the Ahrya Fine Arts Center in Beverly Hills, California, the event honored the actor for his his distinguished body of work, and for his commitment to activism and to preserving Jewish values.

