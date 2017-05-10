Dancers and acrobats join models on t...

Dancers and acrobats join models on the runway during Otis College of Art and Design's fashion show

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Looks from a mentor project with Cory Casella for Jessica Simpson were among the student designs shown during the 35th annual Otis College of Art and Design fundraising event on May 6. Students designed swimwear collections for women and girls inspired by music festival culture. Looks from a mentor project with Cory Casella for Jessica Simpson were among the student designs shown during the 35th annual Otis College of Art and Design fundraising event on May 6. Students designed swimwear collections for women and girls inspired by music festival culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women need wives 2 hr Diana 1
Women should stop wearing bras 2 hr Diana 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 2 hr Anonymous 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr new jersey 21,019
News Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ... 10 hr Duke for Mayor 1
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 19 hr Rico from East Lo... 6
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 20 hr Jo Deo 123
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC