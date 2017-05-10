Dancers and acrobats join models on the runway during Otis College of Art and Design's fashion show

Looks from a mentor project with Cory Casella for Jessica Simpson were among the student designs shown during the 35th annual Otis College of Art and Design fundraising event on May 6. Students designed swimwear collections for women and girls inspired by music festival culture. Looks from a mentor project with Cory Casella for Jessica Simpson were among the student designs shown during the 35th annual Otis College of Art and Design fundraising event on May 6. Students designed swimwear collections for women and girls inspired by music festival culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.