Contagious Workouts, the Robbery and ...

Contagious Workouts, the Robbery and Kanye West, the Jokester: 7...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

Stephanie Shepherd may be in the backseat of Kim Kardashian 's life, but she has a front row view to a Hollywood dynasty. As the reality star's longtime assistant, Shepherd, a former aspiring dancer, has been able to see the world through Kardashian eyes - a view very few ever get the opportunity to experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 1 hr Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 3 hr susc99 1
Modeling Companies 6 hr Pietra 1
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 12 hr Joseph_Hord 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Toms river nj 21,028
White Male Privilege 19 hr Lisa k 1
Discharge of Mr Atrocities Mon obese send the de... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC