Comey Scandal Unraveling Trump Bump, Guggenheim's Minerd Says 3 hours ago
The biggest stock market drop in eight months marks the end of the so-called Trump rally rather than the type of plunge that would accompany the president's ouster, according to "We have no indication now that this is Watergate," Minerd, who oversees more than $260 billion, said Wednesday at a Bloomberg LP-sponsored forum on fixed-income investing in Beverly Hills, California. "But at this stage in Watergate, we had no idea it was Watergate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|3 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|5 hr
|DebraE
|16
|White Male Privilege
|8 hr
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|20 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Vickie_H
|108
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Tue
|Nunya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC