Comey Scandal Unraveling Trump Bump, Guggenheim's Minerd Says 3 hours ago

The biggest stock market drop in eight months marks the end of the so-called Trump rally rather than the type of plunge that would accompany the president's ouster, according to "We have no indication now that this is Watergate," Minerd, who oversees more than $260 billion, said Wednesday at a Bloomberg LP-sponsored forum on fixed-income investing in Beverly Hills, California. "But at this stage in Watergate, we had no idea it was Watergate."

