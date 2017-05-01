Citadel's Griffin Urges Breakup of Big Banks, Echoing Trump
Ken Griffin, chief executive officer of Citadel, said he would be "really excited" to see a break up of big banks to increase competition and boost the economy. "Would I argue to break these banks into many, many small banks? No," Griffin said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|20 min
|American
|11
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|24 min
|American
|13
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|54 min
|Mark Of The Valley
|104
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|21 hr
|Regan
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC