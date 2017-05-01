Citadel's Griffin Urges Breakup of Bi...

Citadel's Griffin Urges Breakup of Big Banks, Echoing Trump

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Ken Griffin, chief executive officer of Citadel, said he would be "really excited" to see a break up of big banks to increase competition and boost the economy. "Would I argue to break these banks into many, many small banks? No," Griffin said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg TV.

