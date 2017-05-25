Buddy Cianci's family says TV pilot in the works
The nephew of late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci says the family has struck a deal to make his uncle's life into a TV show. Brad Turchetta tells WLNE-TV that interest in Cianci is high due to the recently concluded podcast "Crimetown."
