Brush fire near Beverly Hills prompts...

Brush fire near Beverly Hills prompts street closures

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

More than 80 firefighters are battling a brush fire on the edge of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, authorities said. There were no evacuations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr attkissonlawfirm 20,990
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 12 hr Ronald 12
911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap 16 hr Regan 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 17 hr afriend 103
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 19 hr discreet 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr 19 Canada Bad 2 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC