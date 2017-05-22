Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television

Donald Trump prepares for an appearance on "Days of Our Lives" in 2005 with actress Arianne Zucker, accompanied by "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush. MUST CREDIT: Obtained by The Washington Post Donald Trump prepares for an appearance on "Days of Our Lives" in 2005 with actress Arianne Zucker, accompanied by "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.