Beyonce's baby shower brings out the ...

Beyonce's baby shower brings out the stars

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Beyonce celebrated the upcoming arrival of her twins with a baby shower attended by stars including former Destinys Child band-mate Kelly Rowland and tennis player Serena Williams. The US singer, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, enjoyed an African-themed party at a residence in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenn Frey 2 hr Gram Parsons fan ... 5
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... 17 hr okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege 19 hr crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water Sat American 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) Sat 666 Armo 589
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) Fri Emanuel_Davis 110
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC