Beyonce's baby shower brings out the stars
Beyonce celebrated the upcoming arrival of her twins with a baby shower attended by stars including former Destinys Child band-mate Kelly Rowland and tennis player Serena Williams. The US singer, who announced in February that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, enjoyed an African-themed party at a residence in Beverly Hills, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|2 hr
|Gram Parsons fan ...
|5
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|17 hr
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|19 hr
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|Sat
|American
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|666 Armo
|589
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Emanuel_Davis
|110
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC