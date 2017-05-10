Beverly Hills woman slams car into a ...

Beverly Hills woman slams car into a man in shocking clip

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

A driver is facing attempted murder charges after slamming her car into a pedestrian in a California parking lot after a heated argument over littering. In a video of the incident filmed by a bystander on Friday, the man can be seen accusing a driver and her passenger of littering before shouting profanities in the parking lot of the Beverly Hills Pavilions shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 min actorvet 21,026
Teeth Whitening 1 hr jamme92 1
News Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08) 12 hr Haim Gweta Roladi... 72
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 15 hr Afriend 105
News For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais... 16 hr spytheweb 4
News Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A... 19 hr Enslave Whitey 1
Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo... Sat Lenon At WarnerBros 6
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 15 at 1:11AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC