Beverly Hills Mixes Wealth and Health in New Tourism Push
Now you can spend a fortune shopping on Rodeo Drive, then find a place to quietly contemplate your coming credit card bill. Interested in more stories like this? Subscribe to Skift's New Luxury Newsletter to stay up-to-date on the business of modern luxury travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|28 min
|Porter
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|10 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|14 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|14 hr
|Hector
|24
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|20 hr
|Anthony
|2
|Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin...
|Mon
|yoshi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC