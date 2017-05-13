Best advice I ever got for dating a g...

Best advice I ever got for dating a guy with kids: Be like a cat, not a dog

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

"I know it's against your nature," she said,"but when it comes to his kids, be a cat, not a dog. You're going to want to hug them and bond with them, but it'll be better if you relax and hang back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 18 min actorvet 4
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 22 min Jo Deo 123
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 56 min Fitus T Bluster 21,017
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 15 hr Beth 1
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... Tue LEO 477 65
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr 19 Canada Bad 2 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC