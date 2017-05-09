Barry Manilow postpones 2 shows to rest vocal cords

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, file photo, Barry Manilow speaks at the 65th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Manilow was to perform Sunday, May 14, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif, but postponed the concert on doctor's orders because of sprained vocal cords.

