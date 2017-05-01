At 84, Carol Burnett ready for return...

At 84, Carol Burnett ready for return to TV comedy full-time

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Carol Burnett typically spends her mornings doing crossword puzzles with her husband, but the comedy legend could return to a full-time work schedule if the pilot she recently shot for ABC becomes a regular series. In "Household Name," produced by Amy Poehler, Burnett plays an eccentric, aging movie star who arranged to continue living in her old mansion even though the home's new owners, a young family, have already moved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Mexico 20,995
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 5 hr spytheweb 2
Johnny Depp 6 hr What411 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 6 hr What411 10
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 12 hr Trump your President 15
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 15 hr American 11
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,436 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC