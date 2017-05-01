At 84, Carol Burnett ready for return to TV comedy full-time

Carol Burnett typically spends her mornings doing crossword puzzles with her husband, but the comedy legend could return to a full-time work schedule if the pilot she recently shot for ABC becomes a regular series. In "Household Name," produced by Amy Poehler, Burnett plays an eccentric, aging movie star who arranged to continue living in her old mansion even though the home's new owners, a young family, have already moved in.

