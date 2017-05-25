Ariana Grande says will hold benefit ...

Ariana Grande says will hold benefit concert in Manchester for bombing victims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for 'Hairspray Live!' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. August 2, 2016. U.S. pop star Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing at her show in the English city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 7 hr Rose of Tralee 73
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Dominican 17 21,055
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 18 hr Harold Evans 114
Fake charity in front of AMC Walkway Fri jbrvo 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr '17 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr '17 Canada Bad 2 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Apr '17 flying pigs 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,311,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC