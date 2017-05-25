Ariana Grande says will hold benefit concert in Manchester for bombing victims
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for 'Hairspray Live!' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. August 2, 2016. U.S. pop star Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing at her show in the English city.
