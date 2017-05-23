Ariana Grande returns to US following...

Ariana Grande returns to US following Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande answers questions during the panel for ''Hairspray Live!'' at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, US August 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters Ariana Grande returned to the United States on Tuesday, one day after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the singer's concert in Manchester, England, as questions lingered over whether she would continue her European tour.

