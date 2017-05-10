Arash Azarbarzin has been appointed C...

Arash Azarbarzin has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Proper Hospitality, LLC. in Venice...

Proper Hospitality, a California-based high-end lifestyle hospitality company that designs, brands, and operates luxury hotels and residences, recently appointed industry veteran Arash Azarbarzin as President and Chief Operating Officer. A powerhouse visionary with executive and management experience at world-class, luxury brands such as St. Regis and Four Seasons, and who was instrumental in the establishment of the W Hotels & Resorts brand, Azarbarzin was also a founding member of sbe Hotel Group, where he served as President for the last 12 years.

