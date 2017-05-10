Arash Azarbarzin has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Proper Hospitality, LLC. in Venice...
Proper Hospitality, a California-based high-end lifestyle hospitality company that designs, brands, and operates luxury hotels and residences, recently appointed industry veteran Arash Azarbarzin as President and Chief Operating Officer. A powerhouse visionary with executive and management experience at world-class, luxury brands such as St. Regis and Four Seasons, and who was instrumental in the establishment of the W Hotels & Resorts brand, Azarbarzin was also a founding member of sbe Hotel Group, where he served as President for the last 12 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|10 hr
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|15 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|16 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|16 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|22 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|Thu
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC