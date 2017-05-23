Announces Second Annual QuickTime Liv...

Announces Second Annual QuickTime Live! Conference

CUPERTINO, California-June 20, 2000-Continuing the incredible success of QuickTimea , AppleA today announced that its second annual QuickTime Live! Conference will be held October 9-12 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The four-day conference will feature keynotes, in-depth technical conference sessions, comprehensive full-day workshops and a product showcase.

