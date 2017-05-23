American Horror Story Getting its Own...

American Horror Story Getting its Own Art Exhibition at the Paley Center LA

Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Beverly Hills is going to be getting a rather incredible exhibit that highlights the works seen in "American Horror Story." Dubbed American Horror Story: the Style of Scare , the exhibit will take place at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles and will enter the minds of Ryan Murphy as well as costume designer Lou Eyrich.

