American Horror Story Getting its Own Art Exhibition at the Paley Center LA
Beverly Hills is going to be getting a rather incredible exhibit that highlights the works seen in "American Horror Story." Dubbed American Horror Story: the Style of Scare , the exhibit will take place at The Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles and will enter the minds of Ryan Murphy as well as costume designer Lou Eyrich.
