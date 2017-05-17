7 L.A. Places Designed by Famed Architect Frank Lloyd Wright
As a leader of the Prairie School, he's most frequently associated with the Midwest - where he was born and where the bulk of his prairie-style residences are located - but he created a number of masterpieces in L.A. over the course of his career, particularly in the Mayan Revivalist style. . As institutions across the country prepare to celebrate the architect's birthday - from an archival exhibition at MoMA in Manhattan to a series of programs being put on by the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust in Chicago - here in L.A., a driving tour of FLW's work could be in order .
