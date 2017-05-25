25 Epic Los Angeles Sandwiches, Sprin...

25 Epic Los Angeles Sandwiches, Spring 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Los Angeles has its fair share of great sandwiches, and even takes credit for inventing one: the French dip. Since the "accident" of the French dip in the early 20th century, L.A.'s sandwich pantheon has added many standard-bearing types, such as the pastrami, corned beef, Italian submarine, Cuban, Greek and even Vietnamese sandwiches, a claim to its diversity from Westside to Eastside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GlassesUSA.com 6 hr Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii 6 hr AndersonTom 1
News The refurbished Los Angeles State Historic Park... Thu Hey Dude 1
This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will... Thu George 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 24 NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr 19 Canada Bad 2 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Apr '17 flying pigs 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 05 at 9:47AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC