15-year-old 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur...

15-year-old 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur signs deal with the NBA

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRAV-FM Tulsa

OCTOBER 21: Presenter Moziah Bridges and Honoree Daymon John attend the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Los Angeles Host Annual Big Bash Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. A 15-year-old boy has signed a contract with the NBA , but his talents aren't being used on the basketball court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 51 min susc99 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 2 hr Vinnie 1
Modeling Companies 3 hr Pietra 1
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 9 hr Joseph_Hord 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Toms river nj 21,028
White Male Privilege 16 hr Lisa k 1
Discharge of Mr Atrocities 21 hr obese send the de... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC