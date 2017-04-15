You Have To See Katy Perry's New...

You Have To See Katy Perry's New $19-Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Katy Perry may be getting ready to buy a $19-million secluded Beverly Hills home, reports Variety . Located in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills, CA, the 1.16-acre property is "almost entirely surrounded by undeveloped land," leaving Perry with plenty of privacy to pen the next Roar- type anthem .

