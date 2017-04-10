Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi & More Set to Perform at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Vin Diesel attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Joining the already star-studded 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup, Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi , Daddy Yankee , J Balvin and more are set to perform on April 27. This will be the first time the Fast and the Furious actor performs at a Spanish awards show, but his interest in Latin music is no secret.

