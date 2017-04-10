Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi & More Set to ...

Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi & More Set to Perform at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Vin Diesel attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Joining the already star-studded 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards lineup, Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Luis Fonsi , Daddy Yankee , J Balvin and more are set to perform on April 27. This will be the first time the Fast and the Furious actor performs at a Spanish awards show, but his interest in Latin music is no secret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) 5 hr vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Leslie 20,957
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... 10 hr Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 21 hr Jose 2
Review: Wendy's Thu WENDYS INGLEWOOD 20
Jamie Foxx SUCKS ! (Apr '09) Wed Yup 30
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Tue Newsroom_LA 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC