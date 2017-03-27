Victoria Justice sizzles in cleavage-...

Victoria Justice sizzles in cleavage-baring pantsuit

36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The 24-year-old actress made a statement in a hot pink pantsuit as she stepped out for the Inaugural GLAAD Rising Stars Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. Powerful in pink! Victoria Justice rocked a hot pantsuit on Friday as she stepped out for the GLAAD Rising Stars Luncheon in Beverly Hills The Victorious alum added a touch of sexiness by opting to go braless underneath the jacket, showcasing a bit of her ample cleavage.

Beverly Hills, CA

