Venice Beach Freak Show, a bizarre tourist attraction on the boardwalk, is closing

Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue, "a shock artist," all with the Venice Beach Freak Show, performed for the last time on the famous boardwalk on Sunday. Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue, "a shock artist," all with the Venice Beach Freak Show, performed for the last time on the famous boardwalk on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.