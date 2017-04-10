Take a Close Look at What Could Become LA's Next Giant Food Hall
Things are starting to take shape for Edin Park, the proposed multi-story food hall in Beverly Grove. Despite sitting nearly equidistant from both the Original Farmers Market and Michael Mina's upcoming food hall at the Beverly Center, Curbed LA says planning documents are now in with the city to get the project moving - and they include some pretty stunning renderings.
