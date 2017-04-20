Some Medical Schools Respond to Obesity Crisis With New Courses
As the number of obese and overweight Americans steadily increases, some medical schools are boosting the number of courses they teach about weight management. Recently, a handful of medical schools have established obesity research institutes and treatment centers, which allow students to both learn cutting-edge science about obesity and translate that knowledge into practice during clinical rotations.
