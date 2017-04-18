Sheba Medical Center Marching to a Di...

Sheba Medical Center Marching to a Different Drums' Rhythm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsBlaze

Each time I attend an event for the benefit of Sheba Medical Center, AKA Tel Ha'Shomer, I sense a race to achieve greatness in the medical fields. This was the case this past week when Friends of Sheba held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Women of Achievements luncheon, honoring Deedee Sussman with the Marjorie Pressman Legacy Award and Jenji Kohan with the Women of Achievement Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Taco Bell 40 min TACO BELL INGLEWOOD 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 3 hr Swedenforever of ... 12
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Sun Juggler674 23
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Sun Danisha 22
Los Angeles Metro Green Line Sat LA METRO GREEN LINE 9
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... Apr 19 Canada Bad 2 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC