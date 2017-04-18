Sheba Medical Center Marching to a Different Drums' Rhythm

Each time I attend an event for the benefit of Sheba Medical Center, AKA Tel Ha'Shomer, I sense a race to achieve greatness in the medical fields. This was the case this past week when Friends of Sheba held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Women of Achievements luncheon, honoring Deedee Sussman with the Marjorie Pressman Legacy Award and Jenji Kohan with the Women of Achievement Award.

