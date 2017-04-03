Shaquille O'Neal & Jimmy Fallon Perfo...

Shaquille O'Neal & Jimmy Fallon Perform a Lip-Sync Duet on 'The Tonight Show'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

Jimmy Fallon performs in the opening sequence for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The NBA star and Fallon got close during a performance of Elton John's "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 11 min APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 15
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 11 hr Janice 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 22 hr Curios CO 100
too many commercials on tv (Dec '13) Tue Tommy 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC