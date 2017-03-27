Sentry, former CEO reach settlement w...

Sentry, former CEO reach settlement with OSC

Bay Street asset manager Sentry Investments Inc. broke mutual-fund sales rules by paying for outside financial representatives to attend a conference in California and providing them with gifts and other benefits, the Ontario Securities Commission alleges. The OSC revealed late Friday that staff reached a settlement agreement with Sentry and former chief executive officer Sean Driscoll.

