Sentry, former CEO reach settlement with OSC
Bay Street asset manager Sentry Investments Inc. broke mutual-fund sales rules by paying for outside financial representatives to attend a conference in California and providing them with gifts and other benefits, the Ontario Securities Commission alleges. The OSC revealed late Friday that staff reached a settlement agreement with Sentry and former chief executive officer Sean Driscoll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,939
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|6 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|22
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|6 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|26
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Jeffrey P
|96
|out of state medical MJ card
|Fri
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC