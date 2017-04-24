Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciar...

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby girl - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara are now parents to a baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Comments made yesterday: 20,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,104

