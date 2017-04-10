Sandra Bullock donates $5000 to Beverly Hills pool manager

'Everything is going to be ok!': Sandra Bullock donates $5000 to Beverly Hills Hotel's former pool manager after he falls on hard times After learning Svend Petersen, the longtime pool manager for the Beverly Hills Hotel, had fallen on hard times and found himself homeless, the 52-year-old actress donated $5000 to the 86-year-old retiree according to The Wrap . Along with her generous contribution, the Virginia-born actress shared an encouraging message from her son Louis, telling the man nicknamed the 'Poolside Prince', 'Everything is going to be ok!' Giving back generously: Sandra Bullock made a generous contribution of $5000 dollars to the beloved Beverly Hills Hotel pool manager after learning about his plight through GoFundMe.

