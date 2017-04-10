Sandra Bullock donates $5000 to Bever...

Sandra Bullock donates $5000 to Beverly Hills pool manager

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Everything is going to be ok!': Sandra Bullock donates $5000 to Beverly Hills Hotel's former pool manager after he falls on hard times After learning Svend Petersen, the longtime pool manager for the Beverly Hills Hotel, had fallen on hard times and found himself homeless, the 52-year-old actress donated $5000 to the 86-year-old retiree according to The Wrap . Along with her generous contribution, the Virginia-born actress shared an encouraging message from her son Louis, telling the man nicknamed the 'Poolside Prince', 'Everything is going to be ok!' Giving back generously: Sandra Bullock made a generous contribution of $5000 dollars to the beloved Beverly Hills Hotel pool manager after learning about his plight through GoFundMe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 1 hr haHaha 831
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... 4 hr Sergio East Nieves 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Frogface Kate 63
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) 12 hr vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Leslie 20,957
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... 16 hr Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC