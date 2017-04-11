Ryan Reynolds played 'Let's Get It On...

Ryan Reynolds played 'Let's Get It On' while Blake Lively gave birth

20 hrs ago

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Blake Lively gave birth to one of her children while husband Ryan Reynolds was playing Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On in the delivery room.

