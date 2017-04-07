Richard Simmons' Manager Speaks Out About New Product Line
Simmons' manager, Michael Catalano , said there is a strong possibility that Simmons returns to the public eye to promote this new venture. Catalano denied numerous rumors surrounding Simmons' disappearance - including the theory that he is being held hostage by his housekeeper - telling ABC News that Simmons just wanted to step back from the spotlight and live a more private life.
