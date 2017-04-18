Reese Witherspoon Sends Birthday Wishes to Jennifer Garner, 'Who...
Posting a cute snap of the pair laughing and chatting at the 2013 Beat the Odds Awards in Beverly Hills, California, the 41-year-old Big Little Lies star paid tribute, to the qualities that make Garner a great friend. "Here's lookin' at you, Jen!" the actress wrote.
