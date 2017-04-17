Personal Shopper' may be Kristen Stewart's worst movie
Kristen Stewart in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 1, 2017. In Olivier Assayas's new movie A'Personal Shopper,A' Stewart plays a role that Assayas wrote specifically for her, a sullen, motorcycle-riding personal shopper who selects haute couture for her celebrity client, who gives her blank checks but demands that she not try on the clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|55 min
|LOS ANGELES UNION...
|6
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4,537
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|14 hr
|Trainass
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|23 hr
|StiffUpperLip
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|ICE MAN
|71
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Apr 3
|flying pigs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC