PEOPLE: Kyle Jenner gets her own show on E!;BMI honoring film...
Kylie Jenner getting reality TV show E! cable network has announced plans for a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" spinoff starring Kylie Jenner, titled "Life of Kylie." E! says the eight-episode series will document the life of the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur as she juggles being a celebrity, a businesswoman and a teen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|7 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C...
|11 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|15 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|19 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|7
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|Mon
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC