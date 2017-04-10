PEOPLE: Kyle Jenner gets her own show...

PEOPLE: Kyle Jenner gets her own show on E!;BMI honoring film...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Kylie Jenner getting reality TV show E! cable network has announced plans for a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" spinoff starring Kylie Jenner, titled "Life of Kylie." E! says the eight-episode series will document the life of the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur as she juggles being a celebrity, a businesswoman and a teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... 7 hr Newsroom_LA 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 8 hr West COvina HomosK 4,534
Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C... 11 hr Newsroom_LA 2
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 15 hr Joan 1
Review: Wendy's 19 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
Review: CVS Pharmacy Mon CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... Mon Newsroom_LA 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC