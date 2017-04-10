People do change. Even Mel Gibson.

People do change. Even Mel Gibson.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Mel Gibson, nominated for best director for "Hacksaw Ridge," arrived at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2017. Mel Gibson, the actor who once drunkenly declared that "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," has been quietly donating to a project to help Holocaust survivors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 42 min Joan 1
Review: Wendy's 4 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
Review: CVS Pharmacy 12 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 16 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 16 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC