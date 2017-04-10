People do change. Even Mel Gibson.
Mel Gibson, nominated for best director for "Hacksaw Ridge," arrived at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2017. Mel Gibson, the actor who once drunkenly declared that "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," has been quietly donating to a project to help Holocaust survivors.
