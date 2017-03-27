Paris Jackson Wows in Gorgeous Multi-Colored Gown at GLAAD Media Awards -- See the Pics
The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson wowed in a gorgeous multi-colored gown at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night. Jackson could not have looked more radiant in her show-stopping gown on the red carpet before the event.
