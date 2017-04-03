Paris Hilton brings dog for shopping with beau Chris Zylka
And in such a short time, there's no doubt the hunky star of The Leftovers has learned plenty about her love of doggy style. The heiress stepped out on Monday for a shopping spree in Beverly Hills, California, alongside her TV star beau, and her chihuahua that was dressed in a tutu.
