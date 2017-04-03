Paris Hilton brings dog for shopping ...

Paris Hilton brings dog for shopping with beau Chris Zylka

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

And in such a short time, there's no doubt the hunky star of The Leftovers has learned plenty about her love of doggy style. The heiress stepped out on Monday for a shopping spree in Beverly Hills, California, alongside her TV star beau, and her chihuahua that was dressed in a tutu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 3 hr INGLEWOOD APPLEBEES 10
Review: The Forum 4 hr INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium 4 hr LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line 4 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line 4 hr LA METRO CRENSHAW... 1
Los Angeles Metro Orange Line 4 hr LA METRO ORANGE LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Silver Line 4 hr LA METRO SILVER LINE 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC