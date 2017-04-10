Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to...

Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to star on Broadway

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie will make his Broadway stage debut in "Kinky Boots" on May 26 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York.

