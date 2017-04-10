Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie to star on Broadway
In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Urie will make his Broadway stage debut in "Kinky Boots" on May 26 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York.
