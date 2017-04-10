Orlando Bloom talks split with Katy Perry, paddleboard pics
This Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, shows Orlando Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bloom told Elle U.K. for an interview published online April 11, 2017, that he remains friends with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and says he and Perry are setting an example by showing that breakups "don't have to be about hate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamie Foxx SUCKS ! (Apr '09)
|54 min
|Yup
|30
|Review: Wendy's
|1 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|Tue
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC