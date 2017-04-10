Orlando Bloom talks split with Katy Perry, paddleboard pics

This Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, shows Orlando Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bloom told Elle U.K. for an interview published online April 11, 2017, that he remains friends with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and says he and Perry are setting an example by showing that breakups "don't have to be about hate."

