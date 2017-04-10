on the Town for April 17. 2017

on the Town for April 17. 2017

David Bohnett, Wallis Annenberg, Ginny Mancini and John Williams pose as the Wallis Center for Performing Arts hosts Mancini Delivered an evening honoring the legacy of Henry Mancini, in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Nearly $1 million was raised for the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts through a three-act, star-studded homage to the late Henry Mancini on April 1, and “what a swell party it was,” the likes of which we'll probably never see again! Three living legends, Julie Andrews, Quincy Jones and John Williams gathered on The Wallis stage to pay tribute to the iconic composer who died in 1994.

